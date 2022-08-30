Palo Alto police investigate sexual assault of bus rider at transit center

article

Palo Alto police on Tuesday said a woman was sexually assaulted at the Palo Alto Transit Center after getting off a bus.

Investigators said it happened early Saturday morning, with the victim estimating she was attacked sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Police said she had taken a bus from South San Francisco and then got off at the end of the line at the transit center located at 95 University Avenue.

She told police the suspect, who was the only other person on the bus at the time, also got off at the stop. He then attacked her near the transit center's portable bathrooms.

The woman, described to be in her 40s, went to a hospital, where a nurse later alerted police about the assault.

"The victim told police she had seen the suspect several times on the late-night bus recently," investigators said in a news release.

They described him as Latino, in his 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall with a "lanky" build and a beard. Investigators said he was wearing an orange beanie.

They’re hoping the victim may be able to help police produce a sketch of the attacker.

Investigators said it appeared to be an isolated incident with no recent similar attacks reported in Palo Alto.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org. They can also be texted to or left on a voicemail at (650) 383-8984.