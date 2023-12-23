Palo Alto police investigating robbery at Taco Bell

Palo Alto police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Taco Bell restaurant in the city this week.

According to the Palo Alto Police Department, their officers were alerted to a report of armed robbery at the Taco Bell restaurant on 910 East Charleston Road around 12:46 a.m. last Wednesday.

Detectives learned that an employee was alone inside the store and about to close up for the night around 12:30 a.m. when someone entered, confronted him with a handgun, and demanded money from the registers.

The employee was forced to comply, but the suspect demanded additional money. The employee said he would get more from the back. When he went to the restaurant's back door, he ran to safety instead, police said.

The employee said he saw the suspect enter a dark sedan and drive off on San Antonio Road towards U.S. Highway 101. He then contacted his supervisor, who called for help from the police.

The suspect was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, either white or Hispanic, and was wearing a ski mask. The employee said the suspect spoke to him in English.

There were no surveillance images available, according to police.

Those with relevant information are asked to call the Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can be sent to paloalto@tipnow.org or via text or voice mail at (650) 383-8984.