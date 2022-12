article

Police in Palo Alto say a 12-year-old boy who wandered away from a family member's medical appointment on Tuesday afternoon is safe and back at home.

Donovan went missing at around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Quarry Road.

He had no cellphone and may have gotten on a bus in the area.

By 9:15, police in an update on social media said, the boy had just arrived safely at his home in San Jose.