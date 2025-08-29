Palo Alto woman struck, killed in Mountain View parking lot

article

A Palo Alto woman was killed Saturday afternoon after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a Mountain View Walmart.

The victim, who has not been identified, was 83 years old.

Mountain View police officers responded to a 3:25 call about a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Walmart on Showers Drive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. She passed away on Aug. 25.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her cooperated with police during their investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been involved in the incident.

