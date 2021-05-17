Pam Cook's Favorite Ingredient for Healthy Cooking

article

One of my new favorite ingredients for healthy recipes is chickpeas

We like to toss them in rice bowls with roasted veggies or even as the protein in tacos with some Pico de Gallo, fresh cilantro and black beans.

The key, is to roast the chickpeas:

Drain and rinse a can of chickpeas

Spread them out on a cookie sheet and drizzle with a little olive oil, salt and pepper

You can also sprinkle your favorite Italian seasoning to use them in marinara sauce over pasta

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes at 400° tossing after 5 minutes

When you don’t have time to cook, I found this great brand that has chickpea pizza and Mac & cheese and they are really good!

Banza is now popping up in many stores, including Target

Kids will never know you’re sneaking in some protein!