Parents heartbroken over daughter's shooting death on party bus in Oakland

The parents of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on board a party bus in Oakland say they are devastated by their loss.

Zoey Hughes was among two teenagers who lost their lives when at least two shooters opened fire on their party bus early Tuesday, once on Interstate 580 and again on city streets.

"I just can't wrap my head around what happened," said Thomas Augustine, Hughes' stepfather.

Oakland police say at least two shooters fired dozens of rounds at the party bus, first on I-580 near Seminary Avenue and again near 68th and Foothill after the bus got off the freeway.

"The shooting stopped for a second and whenever they stopped to get off the freeway, with stop signs, stop light, whatever, I think Zoey tried to get out of the bus and that's when they shot her six times," Augustine said.

Through tears, Christina Hughes said of her daughter, "She was my best friend. She did everything with me."

She added, "She brought joy into the room, I mean, we could be having a bad day and she'd come in and just like try to make us laugh."

The California Highway Patrol and Oakland police are trying to determine who is responsible. The CHP has said the shooting was not random but did not provide details as to who the gunmen may have been targeting.

SEE ALSO: Two teens killed, multiple victims shot on party bus in Oakland

The other teenager killed was Alayasia Thurston, 19, of Stockton. Five other victims were hurt.

"She's 16 years old," Augustine said. "There's no point in chasing people down, gunning people down. If you knew who the target was you should have got them. It was a bus full of girls, man. We just want justice for Zoey."