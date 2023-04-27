Paris Hilton visits DC to introduce Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act

Paris Hilton is in D.C. on Thursday to introduce the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, according to her Twitter.

"This bill is so personal to me as a survivor and I’m so proud we’ve gotten to this huge milestone," Hilton tweeted.

The bill aims to establish minimum standards, legally define institutional child abuse and neglect, create essential infrastructure for crucial interagency collaboration to protect youth in care and encourage states to develop processes that reduce the overall usage of institutional settings.

"This bill is the justice we’ve been waiting for. No child deserves to be sexually, mentally, physically, or emotionally abused in the name of treatment," said Hilton.

US media personality Paris Hilton poses for photos in Statuary Hall at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2023. - Hilton is at the Capitol advocating for the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by Expand

A press conference will be held Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at the U.S. Capitol.