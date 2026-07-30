The Brief Parivar Bay Area, a transgender, South Asian-led immigrant nonprofit, faces potential closure after losing critical city grant funding.Funding Crisis: Parivar Bay Area needs nearly $500,000 to keep its doors open and continue operations beyond October. Community Impact: The nonprofit has served thousands of immigrants, providing job skills, community building, and safety. City Response: SF Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman says the city will provide over $100,000 for previous work, while founder Anjali Rimi is scheduled to meet with the mayor's office.



A vital San Francisco nonprofit that supports transgender immigrants says it has lost nearly all of its critical funding and may soon be forced to shut its doors.

What we know:

Parivar Bay Area, a transgender, South Asian-led organization, has served the immigrant community for eight years. "Parivar" means family in Hindi.

Founder Anjali Rimi said the organization is facing closure due to a lack of funding after failing to receive city grants in the most recent two fiscal years. Currently, the nonprofit is operating on funds from a one-time state grant.

"Diversity doesn't mean inclusion," Rimi said, reflecting on her own journey. "I faced abuse, faced transphobia to the extent that I lost my job and I was homeless and stakeless in this city."

Rimi created the nonprofit to help other transgender people and immigrants overcome discrimination through job training programs and community services.

Alessandra Garcia, an immigrant from Mexico, is among the thousands who have completed programs through Parivar.

"I didn't know how to do applications," Garcia said. "Now I know how to navigate the system to find a job."

City response, next steps

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman said the city will provide more than $100,000 to the nonprofit for previous work it has done.

"That will keep them going for a little while, and we'll see if there's any new sources for them," Mandelman said, noting that officials are actively looking for other potential grants.

The organization estimates it needs nearly $500,000 to keep its doors open and maintain its programs.

Dhiraj "Miraaj" Korwani, a singer-songwriter and performer who developed his artistry through Parivar's community connections, hopes the nonprofit can avoid going dark.

"Parivar is definitely part of my dreams taking flight because they are wind beneath the wings that I now have which I didn't even know I had," Korwani said.

Rimi is scheduled to meet with the mayor's office to get a clearer picture of whether the organization will receive the funding it needs to stay open beyond October. If you're interested in helping, click here.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.