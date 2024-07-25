Park Fire: Man arrested on suspicion of starting explosive blaze

Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of starting the Park Fire near Chico that jumped to 45,000 acres overnight.

The Butte County District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old Chico man in connection with the fire.

District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the man, who has not been publicly identified, was seen pushing a burning car into a gully near the Alligator Hole in Upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The car rolled about 60 feet down an embankment and charred completely, spreading flames that caused the Park Fire.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene calmly and blending in with others area.

The Park Fire has burned more than 70 square miles. Evacuation orders were issued in Butte and Tehama counties, with the fire only 3 percent contained by early Thursday.

The blaze is the state’s largest wildlife of the year.