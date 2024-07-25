Park Fire explodes in size to 45,000 acres overnight in Butte County

Firefighters are battling the growing Park Fire northeast of the City of Chico.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. By early Thursday morning, the fire had grown to more than 45,000 acres with only 3% containment.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for more than two dozen neighborhoods or "zones" in Butte and Tehama counties. The Park Fire started near Bidwell Park, north of Chico in Butte County, but expanded into nearby Tehama County overnight.

At 5:30 this morning, Michael Silvester, a staff reporter with the online non-profit Watch Duty app reported wrote, "The fire has progressed & is within 100ft of Upper Park Rd in several spots per radio traffic. Air support requested to this area when available at first light."

Video from the overnight hours shows firefighters battling some of the flames and small explosions happening when the flames appeared to reach propane tanks and other fuel sources near homes and structures. Video from overnight also shows structures destroyed by the fire, but there is no official number from Cal Fire yet on how many structures have burned.

At this time, it's not clear how the fire started, but it spread quickly because of the weather. Wind gusts of up to 24 miles an hour fanned the flames.

Overnight, CalFire used five of its night flying helicopters to try and contain the fire. They've also brought in bulldozers and other heavy equipment to establish fire lines.

A time-lapse video of the fire from an Alert California camera, operated by UC San Diego and PG&E, shows the flames creeping up to the camera tower at its Richardson Springs site. The camera feed shows the fire up until the moment the feed stops as the flames climb up the tower. The Richardson Springs camera is offline and presumed to have been consumed by the fire.

The fire can be seen from the Sacramento Valley, more than 30 miles away.

During the overnight hours, the Butte County Sheriff's Department continued to issue evacuation orders through its online alert system and social media pages. There's also an active hotline with information on which neighborhoods are under evacuation orders. At last check, more than 24 "zones" or neighborhoods in Butte and Tehama counties were under evacuation orders. There is a shelter at Neighborhood Church 2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, and two shelters for people with their pets and animals: Small Animal Shelter: 2279 Del Oro, Oroville; Large Animal Shelter: Camelot Equestrian Park 1985 Clark Road, Oroville.

For evacuation information, check: The Butte County Sheriffs website. The hotline to call is 833-512-5378. People outside of Butte County can call 1-866-916-3566.

