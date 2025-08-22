Brush fire erupts near Dublin

A wildfire broke out on Friday near an army reserve training center in Dublin, according to CalFire.

The 118-acre fire was located at Dougherty Road and Fall Creek Road, near what is formally known as the Parks Reserve Forces Area and was 50% contained at about 5:38 p.m., the agency said.

The base, which covers 2,485 acres, is the home of the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin, and is adjacent to Santa Rita Jail.

The Parks Fire involved firefighters from Camp Parks, Alameda County and CalFire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is developing. Stay with KTVU for updates.