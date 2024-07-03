Passenger stabbed on SamTrans after suspect tries to steal bus

article

An elderly passenger aboard a SamTrans bus was stabbed in San Bruno Wednesday morning by a man who allegedly tried to steal the bus, sheriff's officials say.

John Allmon, 58, previously of Oakland, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and false identification to a peace officer, according to officials.

At around 9:15 a.m., San Bruno Police Department and San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of Huntington Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, law enforcement apprehended the suspect who was taken into custody. Prior to being booked, Allmon was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Officials did not say if the suspect was injured, nor why a medical evaluation was necessary.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and had to undergo surgery at a nearby hospital. Officials said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's department said this was an isolated incident. But KTVU reported in April about how SamTrans bus drivers have increasingly become targets of attacks.

SamTrans officials said in 2023, there were 14 reported cases of assaults against bus operators compared to only a handful of incidents from 2018 to 2022.