Passengers open Delta jet cabin door, exit via slide at LaGuardia

article

Two passengers on a Delta jet that was about to take off from New York City opened a cabin door and went down the emergency slide with a service dog on Monday morning.

Delta 462, an Airbus A321, was taxiing to the runway at LaGuardia Airport in Queens for its flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport when the passengers popped the door, a spokesperson for Delta told FOX 5 NY in an email.

Witnesses reported seeing an agitated-looking man who was traveling with the woman force open a cabin door and jump out using the emergency chute leading to the runway. He was quickly followed by the woman with the dog.

"The aircraft returned to the gate where the remaining customers deplaned normally and were accommodated on alternate flights," the spokesperson said. "Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and is scheduled to return to service this evening."

Delta 462 finally departed LaGuardia at 7:17 p.m., more than nine hours late, according to FlightAware.com.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

The airline referred further questions to the Port Authority Police Department, which said that police arrested one of the passengers and charged him with reckless endangerment.

The incident recalled the 2010 case of Steven Slater, a JetBlue flight attendant who activated a chute during a tantrum on a plane landing at Kennedy Airport. He went on the public address system, swore at a passenger who he claimed treated him rudely, grabbed a beer and slid down onto the tarmac.

Slater was sentence to a year of probation after completing a court-ordered treatment program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.