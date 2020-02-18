Patient from cruise ship is first confirmed case of coronavirus in Napa County

article

Health officials announced confirmation of the first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Napa County on Tuesday.

The patient is under isolation at Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center where a second patient is under investigation.

The patients were passengers aboard the Japanese cruise ship who were quarantined and evacuated to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. They arrived at the hospital in Napa on Monday.

Health officials in Napa County said among the cruise ship passengers flown to the Air Force base, seven were identified as needing testing or hospitalization. Five of those seven were sent to hospitals in Solano County.

The two patients were relocated to Queen of the Valley Medical Center due to a shortage of isolation beds in Solano County.

“There is minimal risk for Napa County residents from the arrival of these two patients at the Queen of the Valley,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio, MD. “They are in isolation, and are receiving medical care and undergoing testing.”

Amy Herold, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Queen of the Valley assured the hospital is equipped to handle the virus and that caregivers are prepared and have practiced for coronavirus scenarios.

The city and state of the origin of the two patients in Napa is not known, health officials said. The confirmed case of COVID-19 tested positive for the virus in Japan, but has not experienced symptoms associated with the virus so far.

The patient under investigation tested negative for the virus in Japan but is experiencing symptoms. They are undergoing further testing.

This is the Bay Area's fifth case of coronavirus. Two patients are being treated in Santa Clara County and two patients, transferred from San Benito County, are being treated in San Francisco.

Napa County initially said nine patients on the cruise ship required testing or hospitalization and that seven were sent to local hospitals. They have since corrected those numbers.