San Francisco hospital cares for two coronavirus patients

A San Francisco hospital is treating two patients from another California County who previously contracted the coronavirus, health officials said in a news release Monday.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health didn't disclose which hospital the patients are being treated at to protect their privacy but said the cases are from another California county.

On Sunday, health officials confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus in California. There are now a known total of two cases in Santa Clara and two cases in San Benito counties.

According to the San Francisco health department, the two patients arrived Monday morning and don't pose an elevated risk to the public.

"The hospital is taking all appropriate precautions for patient and staff safety," the department said in a press release.

The total number of confirmed cases of the deadly new virus in the United States is now 11.