Patrons mostly support San Francisco proof of vaccine mandate

Starting Friday, people going into restaurants, bars and other businesses in San Francisco are required to show proof of vaccination.

On Union Street in the Marina District, The Blue Light's parklet became a stage for a live band on the first night of city's vaccine mandate.

Owner Johnny Metheney says he decided to move the live entertainment outdoors where no proof is required because he was uncertain how the vaccine requirement will play out with customers.

"A little bit of anxiety. Hoping nobody's mad at us, but we're very good with people," says Metheney.

Customers are asked to show proof once they want to go inside.

One customer who says a mandate is needed, that the honor system is not enough.

"Be honest about it. If you're not, don't come in. If you are, come in. But that didn't work," says Vaughn who didn't want to give his last name.

"Your reservations are indoors. Everyone who comes in has to show their vaccination card," a host at China Live told each customer at a podium set up near the entrance of the restaurant located on Broadway in Chinatown.

The management says all employees have been trained on how to carry out the mandate,

One family from Mexico City wanted to dine inside, but had to sit outside.

Estella Garcia, her husband and 18 year old son say they left their vaccination cards in their hotel room in Berkeley.

"It was a little bit surprising because I didn't know they were asking for the vaccination proof," says Garcia.

The management says all employees are vaccinated.

And that customers who made reservations were notified by phone about the mandate. .

The restaurant was fully booked Friday night with only one cancellation.

"We expect people to think of it as a positive

for the most part here in the Bay Area. Looking forward to getting back to more normal life," says Doug Collister with China Live.

Back at The Blue Light, the owner says he's learned to adapt to constant changes during the pandemic.

"We will do anything to stay open. This is a minor thing to do so we can keep the doors open and keep everybody employed," Metheney says the impact of the vaccine mandate remains to be seen.

Advertisement

But he says he bought extra propane to heat up the outdoor area so he won't have to turn customers away