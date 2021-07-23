Expand / Collapse search

Pat’s Steaks Shooting: Suspect charged, victim identified in deadly shooting outside cheesesteak shop

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a man during a fight outside Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

According to police, 36-year-old Paul C. Burkert fatally shot 24-year-old David Padro in the back outside of the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak location on East Passyunk Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Pat's Shooting Arrest Mug

Investigators were told by witnesses that Padro was shot by another customer who fled in a van. Witnesses told police the licenses plate number of the van, which allowed officers to quickly locate the vehicle.

FOX 29 exclusive video showed a man, later identified as Burkert, being lead to a police car outside Independence Hall in Center City. The driver of the van has not been found. 

Burkert, a Berks County resident, was charged on Friday with murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses. 

