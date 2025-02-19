Paul Pelosi gets donated kidney from his daughter

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released from the hospital following a successful kidney transplant on Valentine's Day.

The 84-year-old had been staying at UCSF since the surgery; the donor was the couple's daughter, Jaqueline.

"We are deeply appreciative to the surgeons, physicians and medical team at UCSF for their excellent treatment and kindness," Paul Pelosi said in a statement. "Under their guidance and the care of Nancy and our family, Jacqueline and I are on the path to a full recovery."

In 2022, Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other serious injuries when he was attacked with a hammer by David DePape, who was found guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member when he broke into their San Francisco home.

And in December 2024, Nancy Pelosi, who is also 84, broke her hip in Europe and had hip replacement surgery in Germany.