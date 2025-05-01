Pedestrian, dog fatally struck by car in San Francisco

article

A pedestrian and a dog were killed after they were fatally struck by a car in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Howard and 7th streets, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the deceased pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. Nearby was a dog that was already declared deceased.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they died.

Driver cooperating

What they're saying:

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

Authorities don't suspect alcohol or drugs to be factors at this time.