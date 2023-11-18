Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Hwy 4 in Discovery Bay

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on state Highway 4 in the Discovery Bay area of east Contra Costa County late Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 11:42 p.m. on westbound Hwy 4 near Newport Drive.

A vehicle heading west struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled and no information about the driver or vehicle was immediately available from the CHP.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or email 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.