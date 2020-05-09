Pedestrian hit by car and killed on Highway 4 in Antioch

article

The California Highway Patrol is trying to figure out why a man was walking on Highway 4 in Antioch Friday night.

Authorities said the person was then struck by a vehicle and killed.

The collision was first reported at 9:20 p.m., on the westbound lanes of Highway 4, near the Laurel Road off-ramp.

The CHP told the Bay Area News Group, that the pedestrian was a 29-year-old from Pinole, and the driver was a 23-year-old woman who lives in Bethel Island.

Investigators said the man ended up in the path of the Nissan sedan, and the driver could not avoid hitting him.

He died from his traumatic injuries at the scene.

The incident initially caused the closure of all westbound lanes of the highway, just east of Laurel Road.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 9:35 p.m. due to the collision, but all lanes of the highway were reported open at 11:02 p.m..

