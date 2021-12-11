Pedestrian hospitalized with major injuries in Concord hit-and-run collision

article

A pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries in the wake of what police described as a hit and run collision on Monument Boulevard in Concord early Saturday morning.

The man was on foot when he was hit by a car traveling westbound on Monument Boulevard at Eureka Lane around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said. The car continued on westbound and did not stop, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who may have seen the collision to contact Traffic Officer Parsley at (925) 671-5963.