Pedestrian killed in crash near Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

A person was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Oakland, before the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza, CHP said.

Authorities reported that the person was walking on Interstate 80, when the crash happened just before 3 a.m..

It is unclear what the individual was doing on the road.

Three westbound lanes of the highway were shutdown about half a mile from the toll plaza, as the CHP investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

As of 4 a.m., no time frame was given, on when the lanes would reopen.

Traffic was not an issue yet, since the crash happened early in the morning. But there will be a backup when the morning commute begins.