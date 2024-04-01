Pedestrian killed in San Jose just outside school

San Jose police are investigating a car crash where a pedestrian was killed just outside a school.

The death was reported Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. near one of the campuses of the private Harker School.

Authorities say a man was walking along Saratoga Avenue, near I-280 when he was hit by a car and later died at the scene.

So far, police have not identified the pedestrian who was hit, or said what happened to the driver of the car.

This is the city's 7th pedestrian death this year.





