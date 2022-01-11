Pedestrian killed in San Jose traffic collision

article

San Jose police are at the scene of a fatal traffic collision where a pedestrian was killed on Tuesday.

The collision happened in the area of Curtner Avenue and Canoas Garden at 5:45 p.m., police said. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

The driver appears to be cooperating with the investigation.

Police said this is the third traffic fatality and second pedestrian death in San Jose so far in 2022.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run involving 2 vehicles