Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run involving 2 vehicles

Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian and two vehicles Friday night.

The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. at Senter Road and Southside Driver. Police said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while police investigate. Police said Southbound traffic on Senter Rd. is being diverted.

Police did not disclose any suspect information or possible suspect vehicle descriptions. No arrests have been announced yet.

