Pedestrian killed in Vallejo hit-and-run; investigation underway

article

The Brief The man was found just past midnight near the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Missouri Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation into the man’s death revealed to police that the man was struck by a car, which did not stop at the scene.



A man was struck and killed by a car in Vallejo early Saturday morning, and police are searching for the driver.

The Vallejo Police Department began receiving reports just before 12:30 a.m. of an unconscious person down in the roadway near the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Missouri Street, according to a department statement.

Police and paramedics were sent to the scene where they found the man and pronounced him dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

A preliminary investigation into the man’s death revealed to police that the man was struck by a car, which did not stop at the scene.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle that reportedly struck the man.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact VPD Officer Nicholas Petrie at 707-648-4011 or via email at Nicholas.Petrie@cityofvallejo.net.

The death marks Vallejo’s seventh fatal traffic collision.