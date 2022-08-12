Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Francisco suffers life-threatening injuries

article

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in San Francisco, police say.

Officers responded to Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street in the Civic Center area at around 8:12 p.m., a spokesperson for San Francisco Police Department said.

The adult male who was struck was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The SF Department of Emergency Management issued an alert to avoid the area.