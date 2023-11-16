Pedestrian struck in fatal SJ collision last week identified

A woman who died after being struck by a vehicle last week in San Jose was identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as Justina Beck, a 37-year-old San Jose resident.

Beck was struck near Chesbro Avenue and Blossom Hill Road, in San Jose, at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Beck was taken to the hospital following the collision but died from her injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman in wheelchair killed after being struck by vehicle in San Jose

The driver was cooperative with responding police officers.

It was San Jose's 24th pedestrian death this year.