Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in San Jose

article

A woman was killed in San Jose Monday night after being struck by a vehicle, police say.

San Jose Police Department posted to social media about the fatal pedestrian collision that happened at Chesbro Avenue and Blossom Hill Road. They did not give the specific time of the collision.

The woman was treated for life-threatening injuries at an area hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Traffic is impacted as police investigate.

Police said this is the 43rd fatal collision and the 45th traffic death in San Jose this year. It also marks the city's 24th pedestrian death for 2023.

Police said they would have more details in a forthcoming news release.