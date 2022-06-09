Pelosi's husband court date set for DUI arrest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is expected to appear in court in August following his DUI arrest, though it has not been determined if he will face criminal charges.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Thursday that Paul Pelosi is scheduled to appear in Napa County Superior Court on Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

The district attorney's office has not decided whether to charge Pelosi after a crash that led to his arrest on May 29, according to Fox News.

"The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi," Haley said. "This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County."

The 82-year-old was arrested by a California Highway Patrol officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after his Porsche was hit by another vehicle in Napa, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

"No decision has been made at this time," Haley added. "Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect. When a filing decision is made by the Napa County District Attorney, the media and public will be notified."

Pelosi was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, cited and released.

He could face misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, a police booking report said.