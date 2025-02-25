Pennsylvania police officer killed in line of duty has strong Bay Area ties

A police officer killed in the line of duty over the weekend in Pennsylvania has strong ties to the Bay Area.

West York patrolman Andrew Duarte had been with that department since 2022, but his roots are here in the Bay Area where he was born and went to high school.

We talked to his family and a former teacher about this devastating loss.

Officer Duarte's aunt, Joyce Murphy, shared photos of him as a young man.

"It's really sad. He was a great human being. I feel really, I feel in shock," Murphy said. She said her nephew was born in Oakland. "he only weighed 3 lbs. 8 oz. when he was born. He was a little tiny guy, a little tiny guy."

But he made up for his slight stature with a big heart and his work ethic, according to his father, Gary Duarte.

"He was somebody who had to work for what he got. He had high intelligence, very dedicated and an amazing moral compass," his father said. "Was willing to run into danger to save somebody and didn't think twice about doing it. So I'm proud of that," Gary said.

The 30-year-old West York police officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call about a gunman in a hospital in York, Pennsylvania south of Harrisburg on Saturday.

The gunman had shot three staff members in the ICU and taken others hostage. He was shot and killed by officer.

Duarte was shot and killed during the incident, leaving a big hole in many hearts. He was an only child, with a family who loved him.

"He had a great sense of humor, so we could laugh about different things. And so I'm going to miss all of that," Gary said. "I mean, just his, his genuine spirit and, you know, his loving attitude. He was just a really loving and caring person."

News spread to Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek, where Duarte graduated high school in 2013.

His former teachers remember a quiet, hardworking student who had a fun side.

"He played guitar in the band," said Brandon Runyon, a teacher at Berean Christian High School.

Runyan was an English teacher and said he'll always remember Duarte's selfless spirit.

"I know that he took that responsibility of being a police officer seriously. He wanted to protect and he gave the ultimate sacrifice in that line of duty," Runyan said.

As people at his high school grieve, there is a funeral service planned for Friday in Red Lion, Pennsylvania for members of his family and the law enforcement community.