Perfect getaway: Vaccinated Californians could win 'dream vacation'

California is offering free vacation packages to six lucky residents who get vaccinated as part of an incentive program to encourage coronavirus shots.

The vacation prize and a jackpot drawing are among the efforts to boost vax levels and encourage residents to revisit the state’s landmark destinations this summer.

"From California’s coastlines to our theme parks to our breath-taking national forests, our state’s diverse terrain and unique communities make us the envy of the world when it comes to tourism," said Governor Newsom. "As we move forward to a post-pandemic life, our tourism sector is expected to come roaring back – making us, once again, a global leader in hospitality and leisure."

On July 1, all Californians aged 18 and older who are at least partially vaccinated will have the chance to win in a randomized drawing for one of six different vacation packages to California’s gateway destination cities, including Anaheim, Greater Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Californians selected in the Dream Vacations drawing will also receive $2,000 to offset travel expenses.

Similar to the Vax for the Win cash prize drawings, winners of the Dream Vacations will be randomly selected from the pool of eligible Californians. Those selected will be required to complete their vaccinations in order to claim their vacation.

