How will Bay Area fog affect the Perseids meteor shower?

The Perseids meteor shower will peak in the early morning hours on Tuesday into Wednesday – and if you're looking to view the cosmic event from the Bay Area, inland areas at higher elevations are your best bet, KTVU meteorologists say.

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year, it passes through debris left by passing comets, and sometimes asteroids.

The source of the Perseids is debris from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail — the end of a "shooting star."

You don’t need special equipment to see the various meteor showers that flash across annually, just a spot away from city lights.

How to watch the Perseids meteor shower in the Bay Area

The best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early predawn hours when the moon is low in the sky.

KTVU Meteorologist Steve Paulson recommends viewing the meteor shower at higher elevations in inland areas.

"I would get away from the coast and get to the higher elevation. Your best bet will be on Tuesday and into Wednesday. That looks like the peak," he said.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest are optimal viewing opportunities.

In the Bay Area, a big obstacle will likely be fog, according to Oakland's Chabot Space & Science Center.

Gerald McKeegan, Chabot's astronomer, suggests finding a dark place where the moon is obstructed by a building or trees.

If the meteor shower is not fogged out, McKeegan says Bay Area residents may still be able to catch bright meteors.

KTVU's Mark Tamayo recommends viewing away from the coast and city lights.

KüTAHYA, TAVANL, TURKEY - 2024/08/12: Shooting stars appear in the sky. The scenic spectacle occurs at similar times in July and August each year. (Photo by Mehmet Malkoç/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Chabot Space & Science Center is hosting a now-sold-out Perseid meteor shower watch party Monday night, starting at 11 p.m.

The event is open to all ages and is family-friendly and tickets range from $7 to $15.

The event takes place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

As of Monday afternoon, the event was sold out.

The science center is also hosting a painting event on Thursday in honor of the meteor shower.

"Participants will create their own cosmic art using spray paint. The design will focus on learning about the Perseid Meteor Shower with celestial streaks of light across a night sky," according to the center.

When is the next meteor shower?

According to the American Meteor Society, the Perseids will be active until Aug. 23, but the peak will occur Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next major meteor shower, the Orionids, peaks in late October.