A person was forced into a vehicle and kidnapped on a street in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said.

The abduction happened at 8:15 a.m. on a block of East 15th Street, near 10th Avenue, police said.

"The individual fled the area in the vehicle with the victim at a high rate of speed," police said.

There is no description of the victim, the alleged kidnapper or the vehicle used in the getaway.