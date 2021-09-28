Person detained after threat made to San Francisco State University, authorities say

Authorities on Tuesday detained a person of interest who they believe is responsible for a recent threat to the San Francisco State University campus.

University police are still investigating but said there are no ongoing threats to the campus community.

In-person classes were canceled and moved to remote modalities. Normal operations will resume on Wednesday.

A university spokesperson said authorities were made aware of the "anonymous, non-specific threat" of armed violence overnight. The threat was posted to social media and subsequently deleted. The post was viewed and shared among students and other members of the campus community.

University administrators, in an abundance of caution, made the decision to move in-person classes and work remotely for the day while police investigated the credibility of the threat, the spokesperson said.