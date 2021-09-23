Person dies on BART tracks, Richmond station closed

The Richmond BART station was closed Thursday morning after a person died on the train tracks, BART said.

BART described the situation as a "medical emergency" about 6:20 a.m. and amended its statement an hour later, saying that there was a "confirmed fatality" on the tracks at the Richmond station.

Police said there was no foul play and the "person intentionally entered the track," BART said.

"Our thoughts are with this person, our train operator + responding crews," BART said.

An AC Transit bus 72M is providing service between the Richmond and El Cerrito Del Norte stations.

An estimated time of reopening the Richmond station was not available.