Person, dog shot in San Francisco’s Union Square

A person and a dog were shot in San Francisco’s Union Square on Sunday afternoon, shutting down a portion of busy Market Street as authorities investigated the scene.

The San Francisco Fire Department told KTVU that units were sent just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of O’Farrell and Market streets.

The department said a person was found shot in the leg at the scene, though they were listed in stable condition. A dog was also found with a gunshot wound, and it was taken by animal control in unknown condition.

Images from the scene showed a large portion of the intersection roped off with police tape and several police and fire department vehicles scattered in the intersection.

The SFFD told KTVU that one other person and a San Francisco Police Department officer at the scene both had "mild complaint(s)," but they denied transport to a hospital. The nature of their injuries were not known, according to the SFFD.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced just after 4:40 p.m. that emergency crews were at O’Farrell and Market streets, though did not specify why they were sent. The department advised the public to avoid the area and to expect delays for an unknown duration.

The SFMTA also announced that buses along Market Street would make a detour around the scene using Fifth Street, while some F Market & Wharves buses were in a "holding position at Castro." The transit agency advised commuters to use the subway for service in downtown San Francisco.

