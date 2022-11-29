Person lies down on I-880 after flashing gun at officers, police say

Interstate 880 in Oakland was shut down Sunday night after someone flashed a gun at officers and laid down on the freeway.

Oakland police said the suspect brandished a firearm at passing officers just before 10 p.m. near 66th Avenue and Coliseum Way, then allegedly fled on foot onto I-880 and laid down on the center median between the southbound and northbound lanes.

As the person remained planted in the middle of the freeway, California Highway Patrol shut down traffic in both directions, from High Street to Hegenberger Road.

Police said initially the suspect didn't obey officer commands, but after a full hour of negotiations the individual surrendered and was taken into custody.

An ambulance was on scene, officials said, but the suspect declined medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3426.