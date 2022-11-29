Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

article

Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide.

The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died a few hours later, according to officials.

Several neighbors gathered at the sidewalk next to the crime scene watching as police gathered evidence.

An officer was seen talking to someone on an AC Transit bus pulled to the side of the road. They were focused on the upper portion of the bus above the driver's side.

It's unclear exactly why the bus was part of the investigation. Police did not say whether the victim or suspect were on the bus at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s identity is unknown, police said. They did not give any information about a possible suspect.

The deadly shooting marks the city's 112th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Community members look on as Oakland police investigate the 112th homicide of 2022 that occurred on Nov. 28, 2022, in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Oakland police investigate the 112th homicide of 2022 that occurred on Nov. 28, 2022, in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue. An officer is seen talking to someone on an AC Transit bus.