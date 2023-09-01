Person of interest sought from Emeryville stabbing

Police have released the photo of a person of interest as they investigate the stabbing of a juvenile at an Emeryville mall during a chaotic day of fights involving hundreds of young people.

Emeryville police hope that someone can identify the person seen in the photo they released Thursday, days after the Bay Street mall turned into a battleground.

The stabbing happened Sunday. At the time, police said that the stabbing victim's injuries were not life threatening.

Besides the stabbing, there were multiple fights and shots were fired. No one was wounded by gunfire.