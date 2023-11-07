Expand / Collapse search

Person shot in Oakland, police recover firearm from scene

By KTVU staff
Updated 11:10AM
Oakland
Oakland police say they got a report of a shooting on Sunshine Court near International Boulevard.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday investigated a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police spokeswoman Rosalia Lopez said they got a report of a shooting on Sunshine Court near International Boulevard about 5 a.m.

Police say the person who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police detained a person of interest and recovered a weapon.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Criminal Investigation Unit (510) 238-3426.