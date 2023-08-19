Person shot, killed near San Francisco Mission soccer field

A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday afternoon, left one person dead.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. at the 2400 block of Harrison Street near John O'Connor Tech soccer field.

Police said they found the victim who had been shot when they arrived. The victim taking to a nearby hospital but did not make it.

No arrests have been made and there was no word on a suspect.

ALSO: Driver arrested in crash that killed 4-year-old girl in San Francisco

City Supervisor Hilary Ronen took to social media to express frustration about the deadly gunfire.

"I'm dismayed and frankly angry by this gun violence at a public park and will be working with the community and city officials to do everything in our collective power to stop this from happening again," said Ronen.