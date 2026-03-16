Person who allegedly brandished gun while driving barricades in SF Nob Hill

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The Brief A person has barricaded on the 1400 block of California Street, where there is a large police presence. SFPD said at around 2:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of a person brandishing a firearm while driving. SkyFOX flew to the scene and saw a heavy police presence near the Nob Hill Trader Joe's. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.



The San Francisco Police Department issued an alert on Monday for residents to avoid the area of California Street between Hyde and Larkin streets.

In an update on social media, the department said that at around 2:45 p.m. there were multiple reports of a subject driving around brandishing a firearm.

What we know:

The police department said that the person is now barricaded on the 1400 block of California Street at Hyde St. This is near a Trader Joe's grocery store on Nob Hill.

The initial alert went out at 3:43 p.m. but an update was sent around 4:30 p.m. with an updated location.

SkyFOX flew over the area and saw a heavy police presence along with a SFPD Specialist vehicle.

Police only advised that the public avoid the area while officers work in the area.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SFPD respond to a barricaded subject on 1400 California Street.