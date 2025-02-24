Pet health alert issued amid bird flu outbreaks

article

The Brief A health alert has been issued due to recent cases of bird flu in cats. Avian flu can be deadly for cats. Dogs and other mammals can also contract bird flu, experts said.



A health alert has been issued for cat owners, as veterinarians are seeing cases of bird flu among felines.

"Cats appear to be particularly susceptible to severe illness, often resulting in death," according to the American Veterinarian Medical Association (AVMA).

The H5N1 strain of avian flu has been spreading among poultry, wild birds, and other animals, prompting a nationwide shortage of eggs and a spike in prices.

The easily transmittable aspect of the highly pathogenic virus has led to wider concern about mammals getting infected.

What they're saying:

"The H5N1 strain of avian flu is of particular concern due to its ability to spread rapidly and potentially infect non-avian species, including mammals like dogs and cats; predators like foxes, bears, and skunks that feed on diseased waterfowl; and some zoo animals," according to the veterinarian association.

The VCA Animal Hospitals network on Friday issued a health alert saying, "There have been recent cases of bird flu in cats," and offered information on what to look out for and how to keep pets safe.

Dogs can contract H5N1 bird flu, animal experts said, though canines appear to be less susceptible to the virus than cats.

VCA also said that dogs are susceptible to the virus, though noting that current evidence shows canines to be less likely to contract the bird flu than cats.

As for what to look for in the event a cat catches avian flu, symptoms include fever, low appetite, lethargy, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from eyes and nose, and difficulty breathing.

Infected cats can also display neurologic signs, like tremors, seizures, incoordination, or blindness, according to VCA veterinarians.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many cases there have been among cats, but the AVMA put the numbers in the dozens.

Earlier this month, the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA reported it had to euthanize a stray cat in Half Moon Bay after it was diagnosed with bird flu.

A family brought the cat in to the shelter because the animal was having difficulty walking and appeared to have trouble with its sight, the humane society said.

Keeping yourself and pets safe

What you can do:

Experts note, there are steps pet owners can take to avoid transmission among both cats and dogs.

Vets advised pet owners to try and keep dogs and cats from hunting and eating wild birds and prevent their four-legged family members from having direct contact with infected dairy cows.

Possible sources of infection also include raw or unpasteurized milk, raw eggs, and raw, undercooked or uncooked freeze-dried meat.

"Avoid these sources of infection to keep yourself and your pets safe," VCA Animal Hospitals said.

In December, a house cat in Oregon died after eating pet food that tested positive for bird flu, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian.

Northwest Naturals sold the cat food through distributors in more than a dozen states, including California. A voluntary recall of the product was issued.

Human transmission from cats

Humans contracting the virus from their pet feline is highly unlikely, but people should take precautions, experts said.

"The risk of cat-to-human transmission is considered extremely low, but may increase with prolonged, unprotected exposure to infected animals," the AVMA explained.

Bird flu human cases in California

State figures showed there have been 38 confirmed human cases of bird flu, with at least 36 of those cases stemming from exposure to infected cattle.

The last one reported in California was on Jan. 14, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Timeline:

The outbreak of H5N1 was seen in dairy cattle in March 2024.

In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first human death in the nation linked to bird flu.

The patient had been hospitalized in Louisiana after being diagnosed with the bird flu. Health officials said the patient was over 65 and reported to have an underlying medical condition.

"People rarely get bird flu, but those who interact​ with infected dairy cows, poultry, or wildlife ​have a greater risk of infection," the CDPH said.

What to do if bird flu suspected?

In the event you suspect your cat has been infected, veterinarians advise being vigilant and contacting your animal clinic.

But before taking the cat in, owners should alert the vet staff and detail any clinical signs to help prevent a possible spread.

Experts also warned that if there is any possibility of bird flu exposure, limit your cat’s contact with immunocompromised people.

They also advise monitoring your family and other animals that might have been exposed.

"Report any human illness to your local public health official," the AVMA said.