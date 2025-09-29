Petaluma elementary school counselor arrested for sex acts with child

article

An elementary school counselor was arrested for sex acts with a minor under 14 years old, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

John Conant, 66, of Sebastopol was taken into custody in the early morning hours on Monday, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies learned one day earlier that a report of child molestation had been reported at Cinnabar Elementary School. After an initial investigation, deputies contacted detectives with their Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit who took over the investigation.

Following an interview with the victim, an arrest warrant was issued for Conant. Officials said he was arrested without incident and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on charges of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. His bail was set at $250,000.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said they believe, because of his position at the school, there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Because of this development, officials have released Conant's booking photo.

Officials did not release any further details about this case.