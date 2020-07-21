Petaluma: police ask for help finding missing elderly man

Petaluma police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who has not been seen since Sunday night.

Tung Le was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday and is considered at risk because he suffers from cognitive disabilities and has other medical conditions that possibly require medication, police said. Officers responded at 9:46 p.m. Monday to Fieldstone Lane on a report of Le's disappearance.

Investigators say Le normally leaves his home in the morning and takes a bus to various parts of Petaluma, then returns home in the evening. He may have left the residence around 7 a.m. Monday but failed to return home. He was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a brown jacket.

He is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and is missing most of his right arm, according to police. Le does not have his cellphone with him. He has been living in Petaluma for the past seven months and is originally from the Los Angeles area.

Anyone with information about Le's whereabouts is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.