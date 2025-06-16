Petaluma police investigating truck that ran into pedestrians in crosswalk during protest

article

Police in Petaluma are investigating an altercation between pedestrians and people inside a vehicle during Saturday's ‘No Kings’ protest demonstrations.

Truck into pedestrians

What we know:

In a statement on Monday, the Petaluma Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard S.

Police said a crowd of hundreds were drawn to the event and that the protests were mostly peaceful. At one point, police said a group of pedestrians occupied the crosswalk while the traffic signal had turned green.

A truck went ahead and proceeded to drive through the obstructed crosswalk, according to police. Police said no injuries were reported but that this incident sparked, "strong concern in the community," and that the driver of the truck is cooperating with the police investigation.

Video and witness accounts from the incident are also being investigated by the police.

In their statement, police said that despite what the traffic signal says, driver must yield to anyone lawfully in a crosswalk. On the other hand, police said pedestrians, including demonstrators, have a responsibility to cross lawfully and avoid entering the roadway when vehicles have the legal right-of-way, especially outside designated crossing periods.

What we don't know:

Police did not have a specific time for when this incident happened, but they did warn the public of traffic delays in the downtown area as early as 11:30 a.m.