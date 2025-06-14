‘No Kings’ protest stays peaceful as thousands rally in San Francisco

The Brief Tens of thousands marched peacefully against President Trump's immigration policies. Retail stores in Union Square were boarded up as a precaution. SFPD said no arrests were reported.



Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through San Francisco on Saturday as part of a nationwide "No Kings" protest, voicing opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and other policies.

The event remained largely peaceful, with no arrests reported by SFPD.

Many businesses in Union Square boarded up in advance, anticipating possible unrest, though the area was not directly along the march route from Dolores Park to City Hall.

Stores including Tiffany & Co., Loro Piana, and Nike had their windows covered with plywood as a precaution.

"We were kind of worried obviously, because we heard what was going on in LA," said Rishu Batra, who is visiting from Tampa. "These stores really are beautiful, and they try to showcase them. When it's boarded up, you don't get the same feeling."

Mayor, protesters applaud peaceful outcome

What they're saying:

City officials had urged calm ahead of the demonstration, and Mayor Daniel Lurie praised the public’s response.

"Demonstrations have largely concluded, overwhelmingly peaceful, really proud of how San Franciscans showed up this morning and into this early afternoon," he said from the city’s emergency operations center in a social media post.

Law enforcement remained fully deployed throughout the day. The Emergency Operations Center reported limited incidents of vandalism and no serious injuries.

Featured article

Even fans heading to Chase Center for Saturday’s Valkyries game made contingency plans, unsure whether protests would impact transportation.

"We split up and took different methods of transportation and we had a backup plan to take the ferry, if the bridge or the BART was affected," said Joanne Scarpa of El Cerrito, who participated in the protest. "No issues, it's a wonderful day, and everything was peaceful and organized and lovely."

Terry Georgeson, who was wearing her Valkyries lanyard carrying No Kings-themed artwork, attended an East Bay demonstration earlier in the day.

"We just truly believe that our country is based on a principle where we have no kings, and that's why we were out earlier today," said Georgeson, also of El Cerrito. "The Bay Area, our protests are peaceful, I've been here for 30 years and I've never had an issue, other than traffic occasionally."