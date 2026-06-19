Petaluma police seek smash-and-grab robber who targeted jewelry store

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The Brief Petaluma Police Department officers responded just after 1 p.m. on Monday to the Joyeria Angelica store located at 610 E. Washington Street after employees called to report a robbery. A suspect walked into the store, pulled out a hammer and broke a glass display to steal an unknown amount of jewelry before they fled the scene on foot.



Petaluma police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who walked into a jewelry store and smashed a display case before walking off with stolen items.

What we know:

Petaluma Police Department officers responded just after 1 p.m. on Monday to the Joyeria Angelica store located at 610 E. Washington Street after employees called to report a robbery, according to a department statement.

Employees reported that a suspect walked into the store, pulled out a hammer and broke a glass display to steal an unknown amount of jewelry before they fled the scene on foot, according to police.

"The suspect did not say anything, and no weapon was mentioned or seen other than the hammer," the PPD said. "Officers arrived on scene and checked the area with negative results."

The suspect is still outstanding, and was described as a man with a thin build wearing a brown baseball hat, black sunglasses, black face covering, blue surgical gloves, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black hoodie with the acronym G.O.A.T written on the front in red, blue, yellow and white.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact PPD Officer N. Libeu at 707-237-2015 or nlibeu@cityofpetaluma.org.